Lil Durk Says Posting Money Online Is Only for Those Who Take Care of Their Family

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Durk is ready to drop The Voice of the Heroes with Lil Baby

Lil Durk laid out the rules on who may and may not post money online.

On Twitter he posted a photo showing tall stacks of cash.

He captioned it, “You can post your money if you take care your family and put your n-ggas in position to win,”

Durk wrote. “And def make sure your kids took good care of you gotta be a opp or somebody wit me hit ya hoe if you hate on me .. THE VOICE OF THE HEROS 6/4.”

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: