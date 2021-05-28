Kim Kardashian Had COVID-19

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

On Thursday nights episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s, viewers found out Kim and her three kids had Covid.

She explained it started with son, Saint.

She said her kids were attending a ‘pod’ school and getting tested every week. Someone in the school came down with Covid and it transmitted from there.

Her other three children also tested positive and because of that, the filming of KUWTK, show was shut down for two weeks.

Social media quickly assumed she got Covid from her 40th birthday trip that she quickly debunked online.

Kim belives the caught covid while taking care of Saint.

Kim Kardashian West revealed she tested positive for Covid-19 before taking her law exam, which she failed.

