Sixers Fan Throws Popcorn on Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards had to be held back by security as popcorn was dumped on his head by a 76ers fan.

Westbrook was leaving the game after sustaining an ankle injury from foul play. Westbrook stepped on Sixers guard, Fukran Korkmaz’s foot and rolled his ankle.

As Russell Westbrook was limping into the locker room for treatment, it was at that point where the 76ers fan showered him with popcorn.

Westbrook then became very furious and was ready to thrown down and fight whoever. He was held back my 6-8 security guards.

