North Philly’s, Cam Anthony Wins The Voice! [WATCH WINNING PERFORMANCE]

Cam Anthony

Congratulations to Cam Anthony!

The 19-year-old, North Philadelphia native was crowned the winner of season 20 of The Voice this Tuesday night.

Cam Anthony performed the Young Animals’ “She Drives Me Crazy” with Blake Shelton. Anthony’s win makes an eighth victory record for coach Blake Shelton.

Anthony held it down and beat out his fellow Shelton contestant, Jordan Matthew Young, team John Legend’s Victor Solomon,  team Kelly Clarkson’s Kenzie Wheeler and team Nick Jonas’ Rachel Mac.

Host Carson Daly announced Anthony as the winner, Shelton ran up on stage to give him a big hug.

