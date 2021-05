WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Bruno Mars is the first artist to receive 5 RIAA diamond certified singles.

Diamond certified means the song sold or streamed over 10 million copies making it 10 times platinum.

The songs are That’s What I Like, When I was Your Man, Just The Way You Are, Grenade and Uptown Funk.

Just The Way You are is 12 times platinum.

Uptown Funk and When I Was Your Man are 11 times platinum.

