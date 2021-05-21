Freeway Rick Ross Claims The Show “Snowfall,” Stole His Life Story

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Freeway Rick Ross claims FX stole his life story for the show Snowfall.

The notorious former drug kingpin, sat down for an interview with Shirley Ju on “Shirley’s Temple” and explained that while working on a film about his life, the series jacked his story and ran with it.

In an interview he said, “They stole my life story. That’s my life story. They stole my story, yeah. It’s a fact. John Singleton and I was supposed to be working on a movie, and the movie is still finna come out.”

He said he and the late John Singleton were suppose to be working on a movie together.

Freeway Rick Ross says there is much more to his life story and that FX is benefitting from his life in a way that he can not.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: