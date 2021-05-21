J. Cole breaks Spotify’s 2021 streaming record [Listen Here]

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

‘Off-Season’ is helping J. Cole set and break records. J. Cole has officially broken the one-day streaming record for Spotify in 2021.

His ‘Off-Season’ has a total of 62 million streams for one day. This stat is helping J. Cole clinch the biggest first-week release in 2021.

J. Cole’s ‘Off-Season’ received a lot of attention as he had teased its drop for over a year.

As Spotify’s most steamed album, it is expected to have over 300,000 units of sales in the first week.

