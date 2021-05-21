Rihanna is ready to bring the heat for the summer

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna has been on the scene so much as of late. Many fans believe that she might be dropping an album soon.

Recently, she went to dinner with friends sporting a very chic look rocking a bralette with a cutout skirt and varsity jacket.

A$AP Rocky has recently professed his love for Rihanna and also suggested that he is ready for fatherhood with her.

Rihanna has been very vocal about wanting kids and has even hinted at 2020 as being the year she starts having them.“

Rocky said in his GQ interview that fatherhood is a possibility, “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely. I think I’m already a dad! All these motherf**kers are already my sons—whatchu talkin’ ’bout! Nah, but like, I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

