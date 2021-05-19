Rapper Mulatto Officially Changes Her Rap Name to “Latto”

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Mulatto has received a lot of criticism for her rap name.

Mulatto is an offensive term meaning mixed with black and white parents.

She said she used the term to change a negative to a positive.

After continued criticism she said with a new project she would change her name.

She is working on new music to mark the occasion and is going with the name, Latto.

Fans wanted her to use Big Latto.

This is her second time changing her name. She use to be Miss Mulatto.

