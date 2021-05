WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Erica Mena and Safaree’s Georgia home was robbed.

The couple have taken to their social media accounts to post photos and video from their home surveillance cameras.

They are also scouring social media and have found people wearing their clothes and jewelry.

One very specific item is the necklace of their daughter Safaree had made. A guy posted a photo holding it.

Erica has since removed the photos. Safaree kept the photos and video up on his page.

