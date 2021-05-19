A$AP Rocky says Rihanna is ‘The One’

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

A$AP Rocky has finally confirmed his relationship with Rihanna. The two have been linked since last December, but they have not openly acknowledged their relationship until now.

Rocky told GQ, “[Relationships are] so much better when you got the One. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.”

A rep for Rihanna explains their chemistry, “She feels very comfortable around him since they’ve known each other for such a long time and also feels a connection to him because his dad is from Barbados.”

A$AP could be the inspiration behind her Fenty Skin line because when she launched her new line she discussed Rocky’s influence and why he was chosen as the ‘face’ for the line.

Rihanna said, “To me, in the industry, he is one of the guys who everybody loves [his] skin. I always wanted to know, ‘How the heck do you have better skin than half these girls? I mean, what do you do?'”

