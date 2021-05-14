WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Sunday join us in enjoying Urban One Honors on TV One at 9pm! DJ Quicksilva and Dominique spoke with Urban One’s founder, Ms. Cathy Hughes about this year’s show. Ms. Hughes also spoke about DMX’s last interview before his tragic passing which will air right before Urban One Honors, Sunday at 8 pm. Ryan Cameron the producer of this exclusive interview joined the conversation and shared that he played a major part in getting DMX to do this very venerable interview. See the full interview below…

Cathy Hughes Talks Urban One Honors, #DMXUnscensored + More was originally published on kysdc.com