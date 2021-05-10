WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The long-awaited sequel to Venom is on its way. On Monday (May 10), the official trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, landed online.

Tom Hardy returns as the title character, but this time, he’s pitted against Woody Harrelson’s Carnage, a psychotic supervillain who loves nothing more than to wreak havoc on the world.

Both characters stem from Marvel’s Spider-Man universe. Carnage, seen as a more deranged and vicious enemy than Venom, made a minor appearance in the 2018 Venom movie and will be a much larger part of the story this time around.

On social media, comic and movie fans quickly reacted to the official trailer, with one post noting a Stan Lee Easter Eggs placed in the film. The famed writer who died in 2018 created many of Marvel’s most iconic characters.

During an interview, Harrelson said faith in the film’s director, Ruben Fleischer, made him accept the role of Carnage immediately.

“I really believed in [Ruben Fleischer],” said Harrelson, who had worked with Fleischer on Zombieland. “I never did anything that where I hadn’t seen a script. Just rolling the dice. I hoped everything would work out. Even though Ruben didn’t direct, my good buddy Andy Serkis directed and made me feel so comfortable. It’s really cool that he came on.”

You can see Venom and Carnage tear New York City to bits when “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” lands in theaters September 24, 2021.

Villains Double The Trouble In Trailer For ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com