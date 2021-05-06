Justin Bieber Announces Reschedule Dates for the ‘Justice World Tour’

The pandemic has ruined a lot of things in 2020, 2021 but things are looking up for Bieber fans! Justin Bieber has announced that his ‘Justice World Tour’ will kick off on February 18th in San Diego California! The tour will have a total of 52 dates all over the US and Toronto with stops in both Cincinnati (April 19, 2022, at Heritage Bank Center) and Columbus (May 16, 2022, at the Schottenstien Center).
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Tickets will go on sale soon for the new dates but all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. If you are a previous ticketholder be looking out for an email with updates including options if the new show dates do not work for you.
For more information on the Justice World Tour click here
JUSTICE WORLD TOUR DATES:
|Friday, February 18, 2022
|San Diego, CA
|Pechanga Arena
|Sunday, February 20, 2022
|Las Vegas, NV
|T-Mobile Arena
|Tuesday, February 22, 2022
|Glendale, AZ
|Gila River Arena
|Wednesday, February 23, 2022
|Inglewood, CA
|The Forum
|Saturday, February 26, 2022
|Tacoma, WA
|Tacoma Dome
|Monday, February 28, 2022
|San Jose, CA
|SAP Center at San Jose
|Wednesday, March 2, 2022
|San Jose, CA
|SAP Center at San Jose
|Friday, March 4, 2022
|Sacramento, CA
|Golden 1 Center
|Monday, March 7, 2022
|Los Angeles, CA
|STAPLES Center
|Tuesday, March 8, 2022
|Los Angeles, CA
|STAPLES Center
|Friday, March 11, 2022
|Portland, OR
|MODA Center
|Sunday, March 13, 2022
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Vivint Home Energy Arena
|Wednesday, March 16, 2022
|Denver, CO
|Ball Arena
|Friday, March 18, 2022
|Tulsa, OK
|BOK Center
|Monday, March 21, 2022
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
|Tuesday, March 22, 2022
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
|Friday, March 25, 2022
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|Monday, March 28, 2022
|Ottawa, ON
|Canadian Tire Centre
|Tuesday, March 29, 2022
|Montreal, QC
|Bell Centre
|Thursday, March 31, 2022
|Newark, NJ
|Prudential Center
|Friday, April 1, 2022
|Brooklyn, NY
|Barclays Center
|Monday, April 4, 2022
|Pittsburgh, PA
|PPG Paints Arena
|Wednesday, April 6, 2022
|Greensboro, NC
|Greensboro Coliseum
|Thursday, April 7, 2022
|Jacksonville, FL
|Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena***
|Saturday, April 9, 2022
|Tampa, FL
|Amalie Arena
|Monday, April 11, 2022
|Orlando, FL
|Amway Center***
|Wednesday, April 13, 2022
|Miami, FL
|AmericanAirlines Arena
|Tuesday, April 19, 2022
|Cincinnati, OH
|Heritage Bank Center***
|Thursday, April 21, 2022
|Indianapolis, IN
|Bankers Life Fieldhouse***
|Sunday, April 24, 2022
|DesMoines, IA
|Wells Fargo Arena***
|Monday, April 25, 2022
|St. Louis, MO
|Enterprise Center
|Wednesday, April 27, 2022
|Austin, TX
|Moody Center***
|Friday, April 29, 2022
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|Sunday, May 1, 2022
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|Wednesday, May 4, 2022
|Kansas City, MO
|T-Mobile Center
|Friday, May 6, 2022
|Minneapolis, MN
|Target Center
|Monday, May 9, 2022
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|Tuesday, May 10, 2022
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|Thursday, May 12, 2022
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Van Andel Arena
|Saturday, May 14, 2022
|Buffalo, NY
|KeyBank Center
|Monday, May 16, 2022
|Columbus, OH
|Schottenstein Center
|Tuesday, May 17, 2022
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|Sunday, June 5, 2022
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|Tuesday, June 7, 2022
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|Wednesday, June 8, 2022
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|Friday, June 10, 2022
|Washington DC
|Capital One Arena
|Monday, June 13, 2022
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|Tuesday, June 14, 2022
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|Thursday, June 16, 2022
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Center
|Saturday, June 18, 2022
|Uncasville, CT
|Mohegan Sun Arena***
|Monday, June 20, 2022
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|Friday, June 24, 2022
|Milwaukee, WI
|American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Justin Bieber Announces Reschedule Dates for the ‘Justice World Tour’ was originally published on wiznation.com