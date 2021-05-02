Sephora And Kohl’s Announce Beauty Brand Assortment With Over 100 Makeup, Skincare, Hair And Fragrance Brands

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Last week, Sephora and Kohl’s unveiled their new beauty brand assortment that will be available at Sephora in Kohl’s this fall. The product assortment will include over 125 beauty brands in makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance, with 75% of the assortment exclusive to Sephora U.S. and Sephora at Kohl’s!

Among the brands in the assortment include Sephora exclusives such as Fenty Beauty and Drunk Elephant, along with beauty favorites like Lancôme and bareMinerals, and clean beauty brands such as ILIA and Milk Makeup. The diverse assortment will further enhance the unique, immersive beauty experience that shoppers can expect from Sephora.

“We’re thrilled to bring the depth and diversity of Sephora’s brand assortment to Kohl’s that will ensure approachable access to prestige beauty. We are also proud to share that 75% of the brands we’re offering Kohl’s customers are exclusive to Sephora at Kohl’s and Sephora,” said Sephora’s executive vice president and global chief merchandising officer Artemis Patrick in a press release. “All customers who enter Sephora at Kohl’s can expect the same experience, and will find the most highly sought-after brands, that Sephora clients have come to know and love at our freestanding Sephora locations and Sephora.com.”

In addition to Sephora exclusives, customers will find other notable brands such as Anastasia Beverly Hills and Charlotte Tilbury from the makeup category, Estee Lauder and Summer Fridays from the skincare category, Briogeo Hair Care, Drybar and Olaplex from the hair care category, and Armani, Gucci and Maison Margiela from the fragrance category.

Beauty lovers can begin shopping the new assortment this August in person at 200 Kohl’s stores or online at Kohls.com. Each brick-and-mortar location will feature an area of dedicated space where customers can experience Sephora on their own, or work with a Sephora-trained beauty advisor to assist in product discovery, similar to the experience customers receive today at standalone Sephora stores.

“The vast and diverse range of beauty brands coming to Sephora at Kohl’s demonstrates how we, together with Sephora, are making prestige beauty far more accessible to millions of consumers across the country,” said Kohl’s chief merchandising officer Doug Howe. “Our curated assortment features some of the most relevant and exciting brands in the industry today and is sure to excite existing customers and attract new customers to Kohl’s. This game-changing milestone in our long-term partnership with Sephora is another proof point to how we are transforming Kohl’s beauty business to become a leading experiential beauty destination.”

For more on Sephora at Kohl’s, visit sephora.com.

