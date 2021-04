WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Rapper Travis Scott has his hand in just about everything, including philanthropy.

Last week, Scott was one of the first recipients to receive the RAD (Red Carpet Advocacy – Impact Award).

By winning the award, his Cactus Jack Foundation will receive contributions from Amazon which will allow him to fund scholarships for HBCU students.

Scott has shared that he comes from a long line of educators and that it’s important for him to give back.

