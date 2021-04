WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Gucci Mane surprised everyone when he announced on Instagram he is dropping a new album tonight.

The name of the album is Ice Daddy

The album cover is of his son dripped in diamonds.

In the caption he wrote his son is the executive producer of the album.

You can pre-save the album, Ice Daddy, now.

