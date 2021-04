WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Young Thug and his YSL label released Slime Language 2.

The first single is Ski.

With the new single came a new dance challenge.

Diddy, Future, Quavo, Drake and DaBaby all did the Ski Challenge.

Young Thug challenged Chris Brown to the Ski Challenge.

You already know Chris absolutely shut it down with choreography and dancers.

Needless to say, it appears the challenge is over.

