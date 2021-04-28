WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a few months since Lil Baby’s Megan The Stallion assisted “On Me” hit the airwaves and got the people to bouncing. Now that the single is certified gold, it’s time for a video to accompany the commercial hit.

For the visuals of their collaboration “On Me Remix,” Lil Baby and Megan utilize CGI to place them on icy mountains and active volcanoes. A song of fire and ice forreal, b.

From the new school to the OG teachers, Snoop Dogg returns to give everyone a taste of how far Hip-Hop done came as he gives us the retro vibes for his clip to “Look Around.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from R.A. The Rugged Man featuring Slug of Atmosphere and Eamon, Kris Madjick, and more.

LIL BABY FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – “ON ME REMIX”

SNOOP DOGG FT. J BLACK – “LOOK AROUND”

CORDAE – “DREAM IN COLOR”

R.A. THE RUGGED MAN FT. SLUG OF ATMOSPHERE & EAMON – “GOLDEN OLDIES”

KRIS MADJICK – “I AM NOT YOUR ENEMY”

SNOW THA PRODUCT – “NEVER BE ME”

SLIM THUG – “KNOCKING ON MY DOOR”

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion “On Me Remix,” Snoop Dogg ft. J Black “Look Around” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: