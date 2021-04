WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Iggy Azalea is a proud mama to her 1 year old son, Onyx.

Azalea shared photos to Instagram celebrating his first birthday with the caption “Happy 1st Birthday to my favorite person in the entire universe! I never thought I could love anything or anyone this much, Onyx you’re a joy”.

The rapper shares Onyx with Playboi Carti.

