Lil Kim is putting out her memoir on November 2, 2021.

It is titled, Lil Kim: The Queen Bee.

The book will discuss her growing up in Bed-Stuy, her relationship with Biggie and her time in jail.

In a statement Kim said, I’m excited to finally get to tell my story after all this time. Many people have thought they knew the story of Lil Kim but they have no idea.

