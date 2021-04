WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG are getting ready to drop another collaboration.

The collabo will drop later this year.

Travis’ version will have similar color blocking as the Air Jordan 1 High Top except this one is a low top.

It will also have the reverse swoosh with the Cactus Jack branding on the tongue.

