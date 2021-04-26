Andra Day Brings Older Sister as Her Date: ‘She Made It!’

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Andra Day hit the Academy Awards red carpet with her older sister. The “The United States vs Billie Holiday” actress says she always knew it would be her big sister who she’d attend the awards with.

“She made it! My big sister made it!” Day told Giuliana Rancic during E!’s Live from the Red Carpet.

The first time Oscar nominee said members of her family had battled for the spot alongside her at the Academy Awards but Day says “It was just a way for me to get free stuff and gifts from them.”

