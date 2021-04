WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Dre is a single man and able to marry whomever he wants.

Both sides in the divorce proceedings have filed a judgement and are ready to sign off.

April 15th is listed as the day the marriage officially ended.

But that’s just one part.

The issue of the finances is still being sorted out.

At stake is Dr. Dre’s $800 million fortune.

