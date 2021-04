WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Swizz Beatz wants Kanye West to perform at DMX’s funeral.

This is according to Page Six.

The memorial will take place on April 24th. It is a private ceremony, but fans will be able to tune in via a live stream.

There will also be a private funeral on April 25th.

