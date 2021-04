WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B is looking to break into the multi-billion dollar beauty industry.

The “Up” rapper filed a trademark for “Bardi Beauty” under the company Washpoppin, Inc.

According to the trademark documents, Cardi would be able to use “Bardi Beauty” for cosmetics, fragrances, haircare, skincare, nail polish, and nail enamel.

Previously Cardi has teamed up with Fashion Nova for her own curated fashions and her latest collaboration with Reebok is on the way.

