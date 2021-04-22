Entertainment News
Lil Wayne’s Team Addresses Marriage Rumors

Lil Wayne & Birdman

Source: (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images) / Getty

Rumors are swirling about Lil Wayne getting married, presumingly to his on-again, off-again girlfriend, model Denise Bidot.

Wayne recently posted vacation pictures that featured Bidot and a heart drawn in the sand with their names in it.

He then tweeted, “Happiest man alive, today is the beginning of our forever. Forever?? Forever, ever?? FOREVER EVER!!!!! The Carters.”

PageSix reached out to Lil Wayne’s team for clarification on the rumors, but they said “We have no confirmation of that as of yet.”

