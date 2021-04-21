Mina’s House Pod Ep. 174 – Ceaser From VH1’s Black Ink Crew New York

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Ceaser from VH1’s Black Ink Crew: New York, joins the Mina’s House Podcast with Mina SayWhat, Sherlock Homeboi and Dexter this week for the 174th episode. Before he hops on to talk about what’s been going on with his tattoo franchise, the house talks about what’s going on “In Your Feed.” They touch celebrities supporting Ushbucks, Jahlil White releasing his own cannabis line and boxer Gervonta Davis saying he can’t stop cheating on his girlfriend.

