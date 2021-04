WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Pooh Shiesty made his TV debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

He performed his song, Back in Blood and got an assist from Lil Durk.

Pooh and Durk were not in studio, instead they filmed their performance on location.

The look of the performance was like a music video with fog and car headlights.

Pooh is signed to Gucci Mane’s label.

