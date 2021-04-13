Killa Back: Cam’Ron To Release ‘Camdemic’ LP This Summer

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Cam’Ron dropped his first album in 1998 and is still going strong while dabbling in a number of profitable business ventures outside of music. Taking to Instagram, the Dipset honcho teased a new track featuring production from longtime collaborators The Heatmakerz and announced the release of a new album titled Camdemic.

Killa Cam shared a video of a song riding alongside his business partner and official street soldier Suga Dugga while rocking to a track as Cam’Ron mouthed the lyrics. At one point, Suga Dugga, as if on cue, raised a jar of Cam’Ron’s Pink Horse Power 2.0 “performance” aid.

The caption for the video featured lyrics from the track which reads as follows:

”Me and @sugadugga1988 making that before the month is up, another 50k n*gga before the sun come up, a spare $8500 to fix ya mother butt”

Jim Jones reacted to the clip on Instagram, who also worked in recent times with The Heatmakerz. Camdemic will be the first project from Cam’Ron in two years after the 2019 release of his Purple Haze 2 album. As evidenced by the brief clip, it appears that the Harlem star will light up the streets with some powerful bars this summer.

Cam’Ron recently appeared on an episode of N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs podcast and shared some behind-the-scenes details of his career, but broke with tradition and decided to abstain from drinking and smoking as they’re known to do on the show. Much of Cam’Ron’s humorous and blunt personality was on display in one of the most talked-about Drink Champs episodes yet.

Camdemic is slated for a July 4 release.

