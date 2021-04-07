Police Say Kodak Black Shooting Might Have Been A Hit

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Yesterday (April 6) we reported that Kodak Black and his team’s were lit up by gunman outside of a McDonalds on Monday morning and now it’s looking like the incident was actually a pre-planned hit on the Miami rapper.

TMZ is reporting that Florida authorities are suspecting that the assassination attempt was more than just a spur-of-the-moment shooting. After investigating the incident, police found that Kodak had received quite a number of online threats to his life. Though that’s kind of expected when you’re a famous rapper, not many heads actually follow through with the threats so police are taking this situation seriously.

We’re told cops are specifically reviewing threatening comments apparently made by music producer Southside during an Instagram Live Sunday, seemingly in response to Kodak’s IG Live mention of Southside’s girlfriend, City Girls rapper Yung Miami.

Damn, Southside’s already dealing with his own drama and now this?! Apparently the producer/rapper took issue with Kodak talking slick about his wifey, Yung Miami before the shooting occurred.

For those who aren’t aware of what happened, Kodak Black and company were ambushed by gunman after his performance at the Cultur3 Fest music festival in Tallahassee, Florida this past Monday morning. According to reports a car was tailing him before dipping and returning to open fire. Though Kodak was able to escape unscathed, a security guard was hit in the leg and taken to a hospital to undergo emergency surgery for a hit artery.

Donald Trump call up his homie to check on him yet? We still doubt it…

