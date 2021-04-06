Funk Flex Expresses Concerns As DMX Remains Hospitalized

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

DMX reportedly suffered a series of heart attacks and was hospitalized this past Friday evening April 3rd.

Since then, overwhelming support has pour in from all sections of the world via social media.

A prayer vigil was held outside the hospital where the Ruff Ryder rapper remains on life support; followed by a street parade in celebration of life with motorcycles, music, and mad love all throughout New York.

As DMX remains on life support and thoughts and prayers continue to pour in, Funk Flex has took to Instagram his thoughts on the rappers situation.

“I wanna ask everybody that posted, said something — Are you gonna go to his house now that he’s better? and give him some advice?” Flex questioned. “People can find a picture or video that they had with a person that is going through a tragedy in 30 seconds, but haven’t called that person in 10 years!”

Generally speaking, it is imperative that we give people their flowers while we can and check in on friends and family as often as we can!

We will update you on DMX’s condition as details emerge.

