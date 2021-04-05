Lil Nas X’s Montero (Call Me by Your Name) No. 1 on Billboard

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Nas X’s song that has caused much controversy, Montero (Call Me by Your Name) debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song was greatly talked about in the media after the controversy that was attached to his “Satan Shoes” and the demonic visuals of his music video.

This will be Lil Nas X’s second time making Hot 100 No. 1 after his smashing hit, “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus was his first.

Following Lil Nas X in his number one spot was Justin Bieber’s song, Peaches featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon.

