It looks like Lil Wayne and Young Thug have put their past issues to rest because the two were spotted in the studio together this weekend.

A small clip was posted but no audio or details about a possible collab.

The first time they collaborated was in 2014 for Slime Season’s “Take Kare”.

Some stuff went down between them in 2015 but the two both said they have respect for each other in 2020.

