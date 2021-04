WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

NBA YoungBoy’s bond has been revoked by a Louisiana judge.

The Baton Rouge, LA. native was granted a pretrial release by a California judge but under the condition that the state of Louisiana approved it as well.

A U.S. District Judge for the state of Louisiana denied release due to YoungBoy’s ongoing probation violations.

The rapper was arrested last month in California for an outstanding warrant from drugs and weapons charges in 2020.

