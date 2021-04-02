The Lo Down: Bhad Bhabie Claims She Made $1M After OnlyFans Debut

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Bhad Bhabie claims she made more than $1 million in just six hours after launching her OnlyFans account. She posted a video on TikTok of what appears to be her revenue: $1,092,762.63. In other news, Saweetie & Quavo publicly speak out for the first time since the elevator video hit the internet. In separate statements, the pair said they have moved past the “unfortunate” incident, but reports say LAPD are still planning to investigate.

