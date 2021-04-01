Netflix film ‘Concrete Cowboy’ based in Philadelphia

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The influences of the Black Cowboy in Northeast America reaches the big screen in the newest film ‘Concrete Cowboy’.

Cole (played by Caleb McLaughlin) gets into a fight that gets him expelled from school. His mother, fed up, decided to drive him all the way from Detroit to North Philadelphia, to live with his father Harp (Idris Elba), who lives with a horse.

Source: Hugh Dillon/WENN.com / WENNWhere their activity isn’t much so tolerated by authorities but beloved by the community, Harp reconnects with his son in a coming-of-age phase where his surrounding play a huge influence.

Learning values, responsibilities, and how to take care of a horse, Cole soon reconnects with a old friend who is involved in the street life. An impressionable Cole starts to be come distracted an defiant of his father’s wishes.

Philadelphian Director Ricky Staub works with Idris Elba and actual members of the Fletcher Street Riders in this fictional piece to bring to light the history of North Philadelphia’s ‘Fletcher Street Riders’ and a culture some folks from the Philadelphia don’t even know is going on in their own city.

The movie premiers on Netflix Friday April 2nd.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: