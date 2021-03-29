Charlamagne Thinks Rihanna Would Win In A ‘Verzuz’ With Beyoncé

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne thinks if there were a Verzuz between Beyoncé and Rihanna, Rihanna would win.

“It’ll be a great one though, that’s a dream Verzuz, that’s PayPerView. If Rihanna and Beyoncé did a Verzuz on PayPerView, I would pay fight prices,” proclaimed the radio personality.

The discussion being had with Charlamagne’s Brilliant Idiot co-host, Andrew Shultz, turned to performance with Shultz saying Beyoncé would “blow Rihanna out of the water,” which Charlamagne disagreeing saying, “If it’s just songs, Rihanna.”

