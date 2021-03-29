Obama Family Matriarch Dies At 99

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The Obama family is mourning the loss of 99-year-old Sarah Obama, step-grandmother of former President Barack Obama and matriarch of the Obama family in Kenya.

A family spokesperson said that “Mama Sarah”, as she was known, died of illness but not of COVID-19.

The former president mentioned her in his memoir “Dreams from my Father” and she attended his inauguration in 2009.

She was known in her native Kenyan village for helping orphans and promoting education for young girls. She was honored for her education work by the UN in 2014.

