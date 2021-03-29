Paris Nicole
HomeParis Nicole

Obama Family Matriarch Dies At 99

RNB PHILLY LISTEN LIVE BANNER
WRNB Featured Video
CLOSE
Michelle Obama

Source: Rich Fury / Forum Photos

The Obama family is mourning the loss of 99-year-old Sarah Obama, step-grandmother of former President Barack Obama and matriarch of the Obama family in Kenya.

A family spokesperson said that “Mama Sarah”, as she was known, died of illness but not of COVID-19.

The former president mentioned her in his memoir “Dreams from my Father” and she attended his inauguration in 2009.

She was known in her native Kenyan village for helping orphans and promoting education for young girls.  She was honored for her education work by the UN in 2014.

Paris Nicole

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly:
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
Coronavirus
62 photos
Headlines
Close