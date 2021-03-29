Paris Nicole
HomeParis Nicole

Nike Denies Involvement in Lil Nas X’s Air Max ’97 Sneaker

RNB PHILLY LISTEN LIVE BANNER
WRNB Featured Video
CLOSE
GOAT X Air Max Day 2021

Source: GOAT / GOAT

Nike has released a statement denying any involvement with Lil Nas X and the shoe being dubbed, Satan Shoes.

The shoe in question is a prototype that was posted online.

It is a collaboration with MSCHF for a new Air Max ’97.

It reportedly contains a drop of blood in the midsole.

In a statement Nike said, we do not have a relationship with Lil Nas X or MSCHF. Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them.

Paris Nicole

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly:
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
Coronavirus
62 photos
Headlines
Close