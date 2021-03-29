Nike Denies Involvement in Lil Nas X’s Air Max ’97 Sneaker

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Nike has released a statement denying any involvement with Lil Nas X and the shoe being dubbed, Satan Shoes.

The shoe in question is a prototype that was posted online.

It is a collaboration with MSCHF for a new Air Max ’97.

It reportedly contains a drop of blood in the midsole.

In a statement Nike said, we do not have a relationship with Lil Nas X or MSCHF. Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them.

These #SatanShoes by #Nike & #LilNasX with 666 and a drop of human blood in the sole is a reason why we Christians must be prayed up ready to battle in the spirit with the Voice of the Holy Spirit. This is evil & heresy and I pray that Christians rise up against this. pic.twitter.com/u7CK3NCIy7 — Pastor Mark Burns (@pastormarkburns) March 27, 2021

