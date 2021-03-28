Prairie View A&M University Launches Writing Program In Honor Of Literary Luminary Toni Morrison

Legendary literary giant Toni Morrison’s impact and influence will reverberate for generations to come and an HBCU is using her legacy as inspiration for the creation of a new writing program. Prairie View A&M University recently announced the launch of a curriculum designed to honor Morrison and empower writers who will transform the future of literature.
Prairie View A&M University in Texas to launch Toni Morrison Writing Program – The Morning Journal https://t.co/NYPCvj9Si4 #HBCU #HBCUnews
— HBCU Lifestyle (@HBCU_Lifestyle) March 21, 2021
As part of the program—dubbed the Toni Morrison Writing Program—the Texas-based institution will appoint a Writer-in-Residence who will introduce students to the different facets of African American literature through an array of seminars and workshops. Putting the focus on how Morrison’s alma mater Howard University was instrumental in shaping her path, the individual—who will have a one-year visiting appointment at Prairie View A&M University—will amplify the work of writers who attended historically Black colleges and universities. Additionally, PVAMU will lead a high school writing contest and provide the winner with a scholarship.
The $3 million initiative will be funded by a gift that was made by novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who was one of Morrison’s students at Princeton University. Scott donated $50 million to Prairie View A&M University last year. The Toni Morrison Writing Program will be spearheaded by PVAMU Provost Emerita Emma Joahanne Thomas-Smith, Ed.D. who says the effort will help students develop their skills and find their voices in literature. “Faculty and staff of both the University and area high schools will share in the activities of the program and benefit from the Writer-in-Residence and other artists representing the full range of literary genres,” she said in a statement.
Morrison’s poignant work has been the focus of several college courses as her contributions to literature and beyond will forever be embedded in the fabric of history. News about the writing program comes after it was revealed playwright and director George C. Wolfe, known for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, is working on creating a television adaptation of Morrison’s 1977 book Song of Solomon.
SEE ALSO:
Spelman College Hits Historic Admissions Application Milestone
Happy Birthday! 8 Of Toni Morrison’s Most Empowering Quotes To Live By
Black Twitter Celebrates Marcia Fudge's 'Black Auntie Energy' During Viral Press Conference Moment
Black Twitter Celebrates Marcia Fudge's 'Black Auntie Energy' During Viral Press Conference Moment
1.
1 of 12
HUD Secretary Soror Marcia Fudge representing the spirit of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated at the podium and the entire room!— Dr. Lena Gould, EdD, CRNA, FAAN (@DrLenaG) March 19, 2021
I heard you the first time!!
Good Afternoon!! #1913 ♥️ https://t.co/OsnFA8Hysm
2.
2 of 12
Marcia Fudge with the best Cabinet entrance of this admin so far. https://t.co/KxmM1pby9Z— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) March 19, 2021
3.
3 of 12
Love it! 🙌🏾 Delta Sigma Theta’s Rep. Marcia Fudge ain’t playing with y’all. 💯🔺@repmarciafudge #dst1913 pic.twitter.com/DXZ6pvHYB0— Watch The Yard (@watchtheyard) March 19, 2021
4.
4 of 12
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge will now and forever be referenced to as Big Sister HUD— Kamala’s Bayang (@CoreyPTownsend) March 19, 2021
5.
5 of 12
Marcia Fudge: good morning— Brian of Blocksley (@WeatherMane100) March 19, 2021
The press room:
*silence*
Marcia Fudge:
*clears throat*
"I said Good morning" pic.twitter.com/dZw8YbSLsp
6.
6 of 12
Biiiiiitch I CACKLED 🤣☠️— Kameron Michaels (@KameronMichaels) March 19, 2021
I need to Wikipedia Miss Marcia Fudge cause I just KNOW she was a 3rd grade elementary school teacher.
👀👂🏼😂 https://t.co/WWFMytO8K4
7.
7 of 12
The flashbacks! Now you KNOW we all have that ONE Auntie!— Royce Jones KDKA (@roycejonesnews) March 19, 2021
HUD Sec. Marcia Fudge got the manners in the briefing room ALL the way together.
And we love to see it. 😌 pic.twitter.com/KR8fsNyDOJ
8.
8 of 12
One thing y’all gonna learn about Marcia fudge is that she demands respect ✊🏿 i’ll never forget in 2016 at the Democratic national convention The Bernie Bros thought that they could boo & bully every black person that came on stage, Marcia fudge got them to shut TF up 🙏 pic.twitter.com/64uxbvam6d— 2RawTooReal 💛🐝 (@2RawTooReal) March 19, 2021
9.
9 of 12
Somebody said she walked up like she was finna read the church ‘nouncements and I am HOWLING!!😩😂🤣😂🤣😂— Drew Comments (@sjs856) March 19, 2021
I love Sista Secretary Marcia Fudge yall! One of my favorite Redz🔺 https://t.co/8ThQAyAB7i
10.
10 of 12
Good Afternoon— Holly Robinson Peete😷🥰 (@hollyrpeete) March 19, 2021
to Secretary Marcia Fudge and
to Secretary Marcia Fudge ONLY.
The congregation gonna learn today. 👏🏾🤣☀️pic.twitter.com/FjVkK9fPGa
11.
11 of 12
Nah Marcia Fudge ATE UP this Press Conference today. She has so much knowledge.— delonté.👟 (@dilemmv) March 18, 2021
12.
12 of 12
If “speak when you’re spoken to” were a person...— Aaron Thomas (@WRALAaron) March 19, 2021
US Secretary of HUD Marcia Fudge ain’t playing games, y’all. 👏🏾
pic.twitter.com/cuZHQSyHLN
Prairie View A&M University Launches Writing Program In Honor Of Literary Luminary Toni Morrison was originally published on newsone.com