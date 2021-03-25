Sixers Have Traded For OKC Thunder, George Hill

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The 76ers has traded in for a new point guard, just not the one they expected.

The 76ers were viewed as one of the most top suitors for Kyle Lowry and many Sixers fans were anticipating his trade. However, we now see that they have decided to go into a different direction, a less costly direction at that.

Many people were anticipating for the trade to be for Kyle Lowry, but we have all been surprised this not being the case. While the 76ers were viewed as one of the top suitors for Kyle Lowry, it appears they’ve opted to go in a different – and less costly – direction, addressing the point guard position by acquiring Hill, a steady veteran who has a ton of postseason experience.

The Sixers have officially traded in for George Hill from the Oklahoma City Thunder, a point guard that is said to be a veteran who has a ton of postseason experience, even after having talks with the Toronto Raptors for Kyle Lowry.

While all this is going on, the Sixers may not be done making moves. “The team has had discussions with the Golden State Warriors about a deal that would send starting small forward Danny Green to the Warriors, according to reports. This comes after Green’s agent told him to expect a trade, according to sources.”

