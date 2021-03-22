Get a Free Doughnut from Krispy Kreme with COVID-19 Vaccine

With several vaccines in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet-tooth incentive to people who receive the vaccine.

Get a free original glazed doughnut courtesy of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts when you show them your COVID-19 vaccine card now through the end of 2021.

With Philadelphia opening its sixth community-based mass vaccination clinic, There are plenty of places in the area to take the vaccine for immunization to COVID-19.

If you are not in the Philadelphia area, you can utilize the vaccine finder, via the CDC, to find the nearest location that offers the desired vaccination brand.

