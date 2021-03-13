A Boogie Wants Ella Bands to Elevate

A Boogie took to Instagram to announced the idolized relationship between him and his longtime girlfriend Ella Bandz has come to an end. Posting on his IG story “As much as I don’t wanna admit it, I don’t deserve you @slaybyella_ You have a beautiful long life ahead of you and I don’t wanna be the reason you’re not happy – Be Free – go be what you truly want to be.

Waiting on Ella Bandz response, Social media was sent into a frenzy wondering why the two had broken up; heavily anticipating that I could have to do with A Boogie being unfaithful to his longtime girlfriend.

Ella later responded to A Boogie’s public announcement by screenshotting his post, uploading it to her story adding her own two cents to the announcement. “Lmao we already talked about this in real life & it was my idea Idk (I don’t know) why he coming to Instagram with it like he setting me freeboy go to hell” Ella responded.

She also defended the sentiment “there’s two sides to every story” on twitter by letting her followers know “One thing a N**** can never stop me from is having a voice! I’m gon always say how I feel (whether) u like it or not”.

Still with much speculation that A Boogie cheated, she quickly took to twitter to defend the character of her now ex-boyfriend. “@ArtistHBTL is a good person. He’s been good to me & I’m thankful for everything you’ve ever done for me. This has nothing to do with cheating, he’s changed a lot for me and put in a lot of effort for us to be together. We just don’t see eye to eye anymore.” Ella tweeted.

This looks like two mature young adults who have mutually decided to part ways. While Ella Bandz is looking to flourish her entrepreneurial career, fans are now anticipating A Boogie to drop one of the hardest projects of 2021. Best of luck to both parties, we’ll see what’s to come as the year unfolds!

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: