7 Heartfelt Things Tyler Perry’s Did For Black Women

Tyler Perry is known to have one of the biggest hearts in Hollywood and is very supportive of Black women. In case you need more convincing on how sweet he truly is, here are some examples of when he stood up for Black women.

He helped Janet Jackson grieve losing brother Michael Jackson.

He flew Whitney Houston’s body home from California to New Jersey.

He helped Bobbi Kristina Brown’s family when she was found unconscious in 2015. Perry offered his private plane to Bobby Brown, Kristina’s father, so he could see her in the hospital before she died.

He helped Oprah when she was struggling with her “OWN” network.

He paid Taraji P. Henson her worth when she asked for it. The actress stated that Perry was the first one to acknowledge her worth and paid her for it.

He honored legend Cicely Tyson and named one of his Atlanta studio lots after her.

He offered to help KeKe Palmer with her skin condition.

