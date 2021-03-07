NBA Rules Joel Embiid & Ben Simmons Out Of All Star Game, Barber Tested COVID Positive

The NBA had decided that 76ers, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons will be ineligiable to play in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night after their barber was tested COVID-19 positive.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania tweeted, “Both [players] traveled by themselves on private planes, and had no exposure to other players or people down in Atlanta bubble. This quarantine process was applied per NBA’s normal strict protocols. Embiid and Simmons have not been in contact with other people in Atlanta due to league’s quarantine.”

The NBA has ruled Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons OUT of tonight’s All-Star Game: pic.twitter.com/RUn4iNrfwc — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 7, 2021

