Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Delivers Acceptance Speech For Golden Globes Win

Chadwick Boseman won a Golden Globe for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom on Sunday evening (February 28).

His widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted Boseman’s Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, she expressed gratitude and thanked those who Chadwick would’ve thanked if he was alive.

“We have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love, so thank you HFPA for this opportunity to do exactly that,” said Ledward.

Chadwick died last August after a battle with colon cancer at the age of 43.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: