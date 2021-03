Virginia is the first Southern state to legalize marijuana, with the state legislature approving it on Saturday.

Lawmakers including Gov. Ralph Northam have pushed for legalization as a way to promote racial justice, by prioritizing seller licenses for minorities and expunging the records of people with marijuana-related criminal charges.

Virginia becomes the 16th U.S. state to legalize marijuana. Legal sales are set to begin in 2024.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: