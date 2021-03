Kash Doll tweeted on Saturday, all these n— wanna f— KD.

NBA’er Kevin Durant aka KD hopped in her comments and said, you do not have to use those initials to get this tweet off. U have to relax with the KD talk. Your name is KASHDOLL.

Kash Doll responded, we argue all the time. He know I’m the real KD.

