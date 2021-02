Cardi B shared how she got her hair to have so much volume for her “Interview Magazine” shoot. If you guessed it’s extensions, guess again.

The rapper stated that she had SIX wigs sewn into her hair.

In a video Cardi B released, it shows the process her stylist used to ensure all of the hair was in place and then the final style.

Cardi B has always preferred wearing wigs because she said she can change it up based on her mood.

